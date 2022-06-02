Phil Knight of Nike fame, Dodgers co-owner make bid to buy Portland Trail Blazers: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky are attempting to become the new owners of the Portland Trail Blazers, according to a report.

They delivered a written offer that’s worth more than $2 billion, per ESPN.

Knight, 84, is a Portland native and University of Oregon product who has his company headquarters in Portland.

So if the purchase is successful, you can be sure the Blazers won’t be going anywhere. And that is precisely what the current ownership group wants, ESPN reported.

But on Thursday evening, a Trail Blazers spokesperson stated the team wasn't for sale.

"An offer was made by Phil Knight. The team remains not for sale," the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

As of now, the Blazers are owned by the Paul Allen trust. Allen, who co-founded Microsoft, died in October 2018.

Per ESPN, talks between Knight, Smolinisky, and the Blazers’ current owners are ongoing.

OutKick will have more on this story as it develops.