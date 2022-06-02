Expand / Collapse search
Portland Trail Blazers
Published

Phil Knight of Nike fame, Dodgers co-owner make bid to buy Portland Trail Blazers: report

A Trail Blazers spokesperson reportedly stated the team wasn't for sale

By Sam Amico | OutKick
Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky are attempting to become the new owners of the Portland Trail Blazers, according to a report. 

They delivered a written offer that’s worth more than $2 billion, per ESPN.

Knight, 84, is a Portland native and University of Oregon product who has his company headquarters in Portland

Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Nike, attends the fourth day of the annual Allen &amp;amp; Company Sun Valley Conference, July 14, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho. 

Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Nike, attends the fourth day of the annual Allen &amp;amp; Company Sun Valley Conference, July 14, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

So if the purchase is successful, you can be sure the Blazers won’t be going anywhere. And that is precisely what the current ownership group wants, ESPN reported.

But on Thursday evening, a Trail Blazers spokesperson stated the team wasn't for sale. 

Nike co-founder Phil Knight walks to a morning session at the Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference on July 08, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho. 

Nike co-founder Phil Knight walks to a morning session at the Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference on July 08, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"An offer was made by Phil Knight. The team remains not for sale," the spokesperson wrote in a statement. 

As of now, the Blazers are owned by the Paul Allen trust. Allen, who co-founded Microsoft, died in October 2018.

Per ESPN, talks between Knight, Smolinisky, and the Blazers’ current owners are ongoing.

Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Nike, attends the annual Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference, July 11, 2019 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Nike, attends the annual Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference, July 11, 2019 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OutKick will have more on this story as it develops.