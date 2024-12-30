Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour star Viktor Hovland suffers freak bedroom injury as season begins

Hovland had a tough 2024 season

Viktor Hovland became the latest PGA Tour star to have questions about his start to 2025.

The Norwegian golfer revealed in a post on social media that he had broken his right pinkie toe. He posted the X-ray image on his Instagram.

Viktor Hovland looks on

Aug. 25, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado: Viktor Hovland hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA Today Sports)

"Bed frame 1-0 me," he captioned the photo.

Hovland is looking to have a bounce-back year in 2025 after failing to win a single tournament in 2024. He won three times in 2023 – the Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship and Tour Championship – and built momentum toward 2024.

He nearly won the PGA Championship last season but finished in third. Hovland finished tied for 12th in the FedEx Cup standings with Sam Burns.

Viktor Hovland at the BMW Championship

Aug. 22, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado: Viktor Hovland reacts after his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA Today Sports)

In 114 events played in his PGA Tour career, Hovland has six wins and five runner-up finishes. He has earned more than $31.3 million.

He’s not the only golfer who may miss the start of the year.

Scottie Scheffler is already set to miss the first signature event of 2025. He needed surgery after he injured his hand on broken glass.

"Small glass fragments remained in the palm, which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks," Scheffler’s manager Blake Smith said, adding that Scheffler has officially withdrawn from The Sentry.

Viktor Hovland from the bunker

Viktor Hovland hits a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, August 18, 2024. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Scheffler's next scheduled tournament is the American Express, which begins Jan. 16. This year, the Sentry is labeled a signature event, the first of eight.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

