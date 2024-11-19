PGA Tour star Sam Burns shows support for Trump in hunting photo

PGA Tour golfer Sam Burns showed support for President-elect Donald Trump in a social media post on Monday.

Burns posted a photo of himself with a buck he had just apparently killed. He was wearing a camouflaged "Make America Great Again" cap while posing with the buck.

"Deer hunting is great again!" he captioned the Instagram photo.

Burns appeared to join the slew of professional athletes who expressed support for the president-elect over the last few days. UFC fighters, NFL players, golfers and soccer stars have all shown support for Trump by doing his dance in celebration.

Now, Burns is the latest to wear a MAGA hat, weeks after San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa flashed the hat during a postgame interview on NBC.

Former NFL star Brian Urlacher hypothesized why players were outwardly showing support during this election cycle and not in the previous two.

"People were scared for a while. You don’t want people to talk bad about you, how we’ve been talked about the last four years if you’re a Donald Trump supporter," Urlacher said on Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"I think now, no one’s scared anymore. It’s nice to see these guys coming out and everyone who’s a silent Trump supporter – he under polls always. … I think they’re just excited now that he got the job done, and he’s gonna get the job done the next four years."

Burns made his PGA Tour debut in 2017 and has racked up five wins since then. He has yet to win a major championship. The best finish at a major came earlier this year at the U.S. Open when he finished tied for ninth.