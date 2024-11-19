Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour star Sam Burns shows support for Trump in hunting photo

Burns posed with a buck

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 19

PGA Tour golfer Sam Burns showed support for President-elect Donald Trump in a social media post on Monday.

Burns posted a photo of himself with a buck he had just apparently killed. He was wearing a camouflaged "Make America Great Again" cap while posing with the buck.

Sam Burns in Memphis

Sam Burns walks down the fairway after teeing off on the first hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"Deer hunting is great again!" he captioned the Instagram photo.

Burns appeared to join the slew of professional athletes who expressed support for the president-elect over the last few days. UFC fighters, NFL players, golfers and soccer stars have all shown support for Trump by doing his dance in celebration. 

Now, Burns is the latest to wear a MAGA hat, weeks after San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa flashed the hat during a postgame interview on NBC.

NFL GREAT BRIAN URLACHER REACTS TO APPARENT TRUMP SUPPORT TAKING OVER SPORTS: 'NO ONE’S SCARED ANYMORE'

Sam Burns in the Presidents Cup

Sam Burns of team U.S.A. reacts after a shot on the first green during the foursomes (alternate) round of The Presidents Cup golf tournament in Ile Bizard, Quebec, on Sept. 28, 2024. (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

Former NFL star Brian Urlacher hypothesized why players were outwardly showing support during this election cycle and not in the previous two.

"People were scared for a while. You don’t want people to talk bad about you, how we’ve been talked about the last four years if you’re a Donald Trump supporter," Urlacher said on Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

"I think now, no one’s scared anymore. It’s nice to see these guys coming out and everyone who’s a silent Trump supporter – he under polls always. … I think they’re just excited now that he got the job done, and he’s gonna get the job done the next four years."

Sam Burns in Colorado

Sam Burns hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, on Aug. 25, 2024. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Burns made his PGA Tour debut in 2017 and has racked up five wins since then. He has yet to win a major championship. The best finish at a major came earlier this year at the U.S. Open when he finished tied for ninth.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.