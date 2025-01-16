PGA Tour moves Genesis Invitational out of Riviera due to Los Angeles wildfires

The PGA Tour announced on Thursday that the Genesis Invitational will be moved to a different location due to the Los Angeles wildfires that plagued the region.

Riviera Country Club, where the tournament is played, was a part of the evacuation zone. The course is located in the Pacific Palisades, which was one of the parts of Los Angeles that was decimated by the deadly wildfires.

It’s unclear where the $20 million signature event will be played. But the PGA Tour said events would begin on Feb. 10 with the tournament itself starting on Feb. 13.

The course was not damaged in the wildfires that have left more than two dozen people dead and burned more than 12,000 structures.

"The PGA TOUR’s focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles," the organization said in a statement. "We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires.

"In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that The Genesis Invitational 2025 will be played at an alternate location the week of Feb. 10-16. A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days."

Tiger Woods, who is the host of the tournament, said this week he wasn’t focused on the event.

"We’re trying to just figure everything out and make sure that everyone is safe, and we have meetings scheduled going forward," he said, per the Los Angeles Times.

"But as of right now, we’re not really focused on the tournament. It’s more about what we can do to help everyone who’s struggling, who’s lost homes and had their lives changed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.