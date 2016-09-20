PGA Tour Champions to play alongside celebrities

PGA Tour Champions professionals will play alongside celebrities in the Diamond Resorts International.

The tour and Diamond Resorts International said Tuesday that up to 30 senior players will compete in the 54-hole, modified stableford event Jan. 13-15 at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Orlando.

The players will be grouped in threesomes of one senior professional and two celebrities. The seniors will play for $750,000 in the offseason competition, and the celebrities for $500,000.

Tennis player Mardy Fish won the celebrity title last year.

Golf Channel will televise the tournament.