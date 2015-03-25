PGA Tour Canada announces 2014 schedule

Oakville, ON (SportsNetwork.com) - The PGA Tour Canada announced its 2014 schedule on Thursday and the slate features 12 tournaments.

The schedule will start the final weekend of May in Vancouver and wraps up in Ontario the second weekend in September.

"Thanks to the tremendous support of our sponsors and the great work of our host organizations, we've been able to grow our schedule and develop an exciting presence of strong, established events and exciting new tournaments from coast-to-coast," said PGA TOUR Canada President Jeff Monday. "We look forward to building upon our successful first season in 2013 and making the 2014 season even bigger and better."

The first event of the year, the PC Financial Open, is the first of three new events. That is followed by annual stops at Uplands Golf Club and Fort McMurray in Alberta.

As the calendar hits July, the first two events are regular stops in Saskatoon and Winnipeg, before a new event in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The ATB Financial Classic moves to Alberta this year, before the tour moves back to Ontario for the final new event, the Forces and Families Open.

The last four tournaments start with two more in Ontario - The Great Waterway Classic and The Wildfire Invitational, which will be played in a Pro-Am format. In September, the Cape Breton Celtic Classic precedes the Tour Championship.

At the conclusion of the Tour Championship, the top five on the Order of Merit earn their Web.com Tour cards for 2015.