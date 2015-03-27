PGA Tour announces 2013 slate

The PGA Tour announced its 2013 schedule on Monday and it includes the change that has the Tour Championship being the final event of the season.

"We are extremely pleased with the continued stability and strength of the PGA Tour schedule," said PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem. "While the upcoming season is unique in that our traditional fall tournaments are shifting to the start of the 2013-2014 season, we are very excited about the upcoming change that will establish a definitive end to the PGA Tour season at the Tour Championship."

With the shift of the Fall Series event to the start of the 2013-14 schedule, there will be 36 regular-season tournaments leading up to the four FedExCup Playoff events.

Two events made big moves in the schedule. The Mayakoba Golf Classic, which had been played opposite the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, shifts to the fall and will be part of the 2013-14 FedExCup season.

The Tampa Bay Championship, which is to be played from March 14-17, is the only event without a title sponsor at this point.

With a late finish to The Masters, April 14, the Texas Open moves from two weeks after The Masters to the week before the year's first major.

For the second straight year, the season-opening Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii will feature a Monday finish. The tournament will air after the conclusion of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, and the final round will be aired on Monday prior to the BCS National Championship Game.

Following the Hyundai event and the Sony Open in Hawaii, the tour moves to the West Coast for six weeks. Before the shift east, the Phoenix Open will again be played on Super Bowl weekend.

Following the West Coast swing, the next 13 weeks generally are in the southeastern part of the U.S. and Texas.

With the Masters ending on April 14, the Texas Open in San Antonio will be the week before the year's first major instead of the Houston Open, which will be contested two week's prior to the Masters.

The season's second major, the U.S. Open, will be played on the East Course at Merion Golf Club from June 13-16.

The season's third major, the British Open Championship, heads to Muirfield and it will be contested from July 18-21. The WGC-Bridgeston Invitational headlines the two events between the year's third and fourth majors.

The PGA Championship will be played at Oak Hill in Rochester, N.Y. from August 8-11. The following week is the Wyndham Championship, then the FedExCup Playoffs kick off August 22.

As the playoffs start, The Barclays moves from Bethpage Black to Liberty National this year. The third playoff event, the BMW Championship, shifts from Crooked Stick to Conway Farms in Lake Forest, Ill.

There will be a one-week break in the Playoffs again this year, but it will come between the Deutsche Bank Championship and the BMW Championship.

The Tour Championship wraps up on Sept. 22 and two weeks later will be the Presidents Cup, which will be contested at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The Fall Series will kick off the 2013-14 tour schedule a week or two after The Presidents Cup, with an exact date yet to be set.

Finally, the three events that are played opposite the two World Golf Championships and the British Open will bump the winner's FedExCup points up to 300 from 250.