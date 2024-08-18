Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

PGA Tour

PGA golfer snaps driver in anger after errant tee shot

Sam Burns snapped his driver on 9th hole on Saturday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sam Burns was a club short for about half his round on Saturday.

The 28-year-old PGA golfer was on the ninth hole at the FedEx St. Jude Championship earlier in the weekend when he pulled a tee shot left.

Seeing his shot go wide, he hit his driver into the ground angrily, and it cost him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sam Burns

Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 17, 2024, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The head of his driver snapped right off the shaft, leaving Burns without a driver for the rest of the round.

PGA Tour rules actually disallow Burns from even replacing the driver throughout the round, since it was broken during play.

Sam Burns tee shot

Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 17, 2024, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

HIDEKI MATSUYAMA ROBBED IN LONDON AIRPORT AFTER OLYMPICS WHILE HEADED TO PGA TOUR PLAYOFFS

Burns wound up double-bogeying the hole, going from two to four shots back in the tournament; he entered the final round down seven to Hideki Matsuyama, who earned bronze at the Olympics.

Burns currently sits in 29th place in the FedEx Cup standings, which currently puts him in contention for the Tour Championship (top 30). The top 50 will play in next week's BMW Championship.

A driver is back in his bag for the final round on Sunday.

Sam Burns

Sam Burns of the United States walks off the ninth green during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 17, 2024, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burns has five wins on the PGA Tour, with his last coming in March 2023 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He lost the St. Jude Championship in a playoff three years ago.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.