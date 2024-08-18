PGA golfer snaps driver in anger after errant tee shot

Sam Burns was a club short for about half his round on Saturday.

The 28-year-old PGA golfer was on the ninth hole at the FedEx St. Jude Championship earlier in the weekend when he pulled a tee shot left.

Seeing his shot go wide, he hit his driver into the ground angrily, and it cost him.

The head of his driver snapped right off the shaft, leaving Burns without a driver for the rest of the round.

PGA Tour rules actually disallow Burns from even replacing the driver throughout the round, since it was broken during play.

Burns wound up double-bogeying the hole, going from two to four shots back in the tournament; he entered the final round down seven to Hideki Matsuyama, who earned bronze at the Olympics.

Burns currently sits in 29th place in the FedEx Cup standings, which currently puts him in contention for the Tour Championship (top 30). The top 50 will play in next week's BMW Championship.

A driver is back in his bag for the final round on Sunday.

Burns has five wins on the PGA Tour, with his last coming in March 2023 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He lost the St. Jude Championship in a playoff three years ago.

