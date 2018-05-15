PGA golfer Lucas Glover's wife, Krista, arrested for allegedly attacking him, his mother

The wife of former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover is facing a domestic violence charge stemming from a reported fight earlier this month with the golfer — and his mother.

According to a police report, Glover and his wife, Krista, got into some sort of altercation after the third round of The Players Championship in Florida, where Glover shot 78.

Lucas told deputies how “when he plays a bad round of golf, Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him how he is a loser and a p---y, how he needs to fire everyone, and how he’d better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see the kids again,” the police report read, according to The Daily Mail.

The report said that when his mother, Hershey Glover, tried to intervene, Krista Glover started attacking her.

The arresting officer reportedly noticed cuts and blood on the arms and clothing of Glover’s mother.

Hershey Glover also told the deputy she had been hit in the chest.

According to the report, Glover’s wife fought against being put into the back seat of a patrol car and damaged the door by repeatedly kicking it.

“Wait till the tour (PGA) hears about this,” she yelled, according to the report cited in The Mail. “You will lose your job. This is why cops get shot in the face. Wait till I talk with the judge, you will be f---ing fired over this.”

Krista Glover was arrested Saturday night and taken to the St. John’s County Jail.

She was released the next day after posting $2,500 in bonds.

She faces a May 31 court date on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest without violence.

Glover confirmed on Twitter there was an altercation.

“Everyone is fine,” Glover said. “Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter.”

The sheriff’s report said Glover’s mother declined to pursue charges.

Glover and his wife have two children, a daughter who turned 5 on Monday and a 2-year-old son.

He has three PGA Tour victories, including the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black. He also has played in the Presidents Cup twice.

“We are aware of the situation and Lucas informed us of his statement, which has since been posted to his Twitter account,” the PGA Tour said in a statement. “Of course, we are here to provide support to Lucas and his family if needed; however, we are also respecting their request for privacy during this time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.