Peyton Manning to miss Pro Bowl

Denver, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will miss next Sunday's Pro Bowl because of the quad injury that hampered him down the stretch, according to the Denver Post.

"It's a great honor to be selected to the Pro Bowl, and I've always taken the obligation to play in it very seriously," Manning told the paper. "I've believed that, if healthy, it's a player's responsibility to play in the game because of what it means to be voted in by your peers and the fans.

"I'm disappointed that I'm just not healthy enough this year to be part of it. It's going to be tough not being down there with the other guys, but it hasn't had enough time to heal."

Manning suffered the injury in Denver's Dec. 14 victory over the San Diego Chargers. He was 26-of-46 for 211 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 24-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional playoffs last week.

The five-time league MVP earned his 14th Pro Bowl selection after throwing for 4,727 yards and 39 touchdowns passes.