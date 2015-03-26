Pettersen rallies, downs Choi in Safeway playoff

Suzann Pettersen fired a seven-under 64 Sunday at the Safeway Classic, then waited more than two hours as the remainder of the field finished their rounds.

Na Yeon Choi, the second-round leader, was nine strokes ahead of Pettersen to start the day, but closed with a two-over 73 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

Choi's bogey on the final hole of regulation forced a playoff as the duo ended 54 holes at six-under-par 207.

After Choi found the fairway on No. 18 in the extra session, Pettersen's tee ball got a good bounce out of the rough into the fairway. Her second bounced just off the back of the green.

Choi, who had nearly the same shot as she had on No. 18 in regulation, dumped her second shot into the water right of the green. She played her fourth to 18 feet, but missed the bogey putt on the right side.

Pettersen chipped to five feet and poured in the par putt for her ninth LPGA Tour title.

Hee Young Park bogeyed the 18th for a round of four-under 67 that left her one stroke out of the playoff at minus-five.

Paula Creamer closed with a three-under 68 to end alone in fourth at four- under-par 209.

The Americans in the field were also battling for position on the U.S. Solheim Cup team. Christina Kim entered the week 10th on the points list and was the only player in jeopardy of losing her spot on the team.

However, no one played well enough to displace her from the 10th position, so all those outside the top-10 will wait for captain Rosie Jones' picks, which are due within the hour, to see if they made the team.

