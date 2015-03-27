Peterson, Ponder questionable for Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson and quarterback Christian Ponder are both questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit.

Peterson has missed the last two games because of a high ankle sprain, but was back at practice Thursday and Friday. His status will be known shortly before kickoff against the Lions, according to the Vikings'

Ponder suffered a hip injury last Sunday against Denver, and missed the first two days of practice this week. He also practiced Friday.

The rookie quarterback threw for 381 yards and three touchdowns against the Broncos, but also had two interceptions that contributed to the 35-32 loss, which dropped the Vikings to 2-10.