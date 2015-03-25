Petersen announces 21 new players as part of Boise State's 2013 recruiting class

For the second straight year, Boise State coach Chris Petersen has focused recruiting efforts on defense.

Defensive players account for 16 of the 21 new recruits who signed letters of intent Wednesday to play for the Broncos this fall.

The Broncos are coming off an 11-2 season and were supposed to join the Big East this year. But the school backed out of those plans, opting instead to remain in the Mountain West Conference.

The 2013 recruiting class includes five cornerbacks, four linebackers, six linemen and a safety. Some of those players signed on last year and are now enrolled in school.

On the other side of the ball, Petersen signed quarterback Ryan Finley from Phoenix, along with two wide receivers, two tight ends, two linemen and a running back.