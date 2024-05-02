Peter Oosterhuis, golfer and broadcaster known for his Masters commentary, dead at 75

Peter Oosterhuis, a revered golfer and broadcaster who was well known for his work with CBS during the Masters, has died at 75 – one day shy of his 76th birthday.

Oosterhuis was a six-time Ryder Cup participant, three-time European Tour winner and one-time PGA Tour winner who came close to winning multiple majors during his playing career.

Oosterhuis had been dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2014.

"Peter was an integral part of our golf coverage and an incredible teammate for nearly two decades," CBS Sports said in a statement. "... Peter brought a unique style and distinct perspective to our broadcasts which made him one of the most respected analysts in the sport."

Oosterhuis gained popularity during his playing career in Europe, where he was ranked No. 1 for four years before earning his spot on the PGA Tour.

But the Ryder Cup is where he truly thrived. Oosterhuis is still tied for the all-time singles victories in Ryder Cup history with six.

Though he only had one PGA Tour victory at the 1981 Canadian Open, Oosterhuis finished tied-third in the 1973 Masters, and he finished in second twice at The Open Championship, which he would’ve loved to have captured, given his loyalty to Great Britain.

Oosterhuis’s golf career also took him around the world to the Sunshine Tour in South Africa among other countries like Mexico for certain events.

When his playing days were done, Oosterhuis quickly went into broadcasting, where his voice would become synonymous with the closing holes at the Masters for years. It was the 17th hole at Augusta National where Oosterhuis’s commentary would be heard from 1997 to 2014.

Oosterhuis would announce his retirement from broadcasting, though, when he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in the summer of 2014.

