Pete Carroll praises Geno Smith amid Seahawks' success, makes subtle dig over past 'resistance'

Russell Wilson and the Broncos are 3-5 through Week 9

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Seattle Seahawks are defying the odds with Geno Smith this season and Pete Carroll may have taken the opportunity to take a veiled shot at former quarterback Russell Wilson this week while paying his new quarterback a compliment. 

Fresh off a four-game win streak, Carroll spoke highly of the working relationship between Smith and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and the trust the two have built on the field, especially during critical plays. 

Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks beat the Cardinals 31-21. 

Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks beat the Cardinals 31-21.  (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

"He's getting everything he can get out of Shane," Carroll said on KIRO am-radio. "That's a really important part of it. Shane helps him all the way through to the 15-second point. They're just communicating to get it done and there's this conversation that goes on, so they work it out, and Geno’s taking advantage of all of that."

GENO SMITH, KENNETH WALKER III LEAD SEAHAWKS TO GUTSY ROAD WIN OVER CARDINALS 

Carroll went on to elaborate further, noting that Smith wears a wristband to help with play-calling decisions — something that was met with "resistance" in the past. 

"If you notice, Geno's going off the wristband and that's a big help. It's smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that's part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn't do that before."

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks and Geno Smith #7 celebrate a win against the Arizona Cardinals as they walk off the at  Lumen Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. 

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks and Geno Smith #7 celebrate a win against the Arizona Cardinals as they walk off the at  Lumen Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.  (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

He continued: "When Shane says something to Geno, he's not doubting it. He's just going with it, so there's a real immediate flow and that accelerates all the process. … He's functioning really comfortably regardless of what the circumstances are."

It’s unclear if the "resistance" came from longtime quarterback Russell Wilson, but it wouldn’t be far-fetched considering the rumored tension that was reported in the months leading up to the massive trade with the Denver Broncos. 

Wilson spoke publicly about his frustrations. In February 2021 he spoke openly about "getting hit too much," which the Seahawks were reportedly not pleased with. 

Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos reacts to throwing an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos reacts to throwing an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The eventual breakup put both the organization and Wilson under the microscope this season, with the latter seemingly struggling in a new environment. The Broncos narrowly defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to improve to 3-5. 

But Carroll seems happy with Seattle’s current situation. 

"Geno’s fully functioning – he’s fully functioning right now."

