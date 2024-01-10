Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach

Carroll, the team's head coach for the last 14 seasons, will remain within the organization

Pete Carroll is out as the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach after 14 seasons with the franchise, the team's chairwoman Jody Allen said. 

Carroll will remain within the Seahawks organization, but not as the team’s head coach. 

Carroll, a Super Bowl champion with Seattle during the 2013 season, was the oldest acting head coach in the NFL this year at 72 years old. 

If he is done coaching, Carroll would have a 170-120-1 overall record between the Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

