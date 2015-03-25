Person with knowledge of decision tells AP: Hofstra hires Joe Mihalich as basketball coach

A person familiar with negotiations has confirmed Joe Mihalich is leaving Niagara University to become Hofsta's men's basketball coach.

The person says Mihalich will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday, and spoke on the condition of anonymity because neither school has announced the move.

Several media outlets, including The Buffalo News, reported Mihalich's hiring late Tuesday.

Mihalich replaces Mo Cassara, who was fired March 22 after a 7-25 season and after four Pride players were arrested in December on burglary charges stemming from dormitory room break-ins.

Mihalich spent 15 seasons at Niagara, during which he led his teams to NCAA tournament berths in 2005 and 2007. He's coming off a 19-14 season in which the Purple Eagles won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season title.