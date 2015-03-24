People with direct knowledge of deals: Vikings to retain Griffen, bring back Brinkley

Two people with direct knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that Minnesota defensive end Everson Griffen has agreed to terms on a five-year contract to stay with the team.

The people spoke to the AP on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the Vikings haven't announced the deal.

The NFL free agent signing period starts on Tuesday. Griffen's contract is worth up to $42.5 million and he's guaranteed $20 million, the people with knowledge of the deal said.

The Vikings also agreed on a one-year contract with middle linebacker Jasper Brinkley, according to another person with direct knowledge of that deal. That person also spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Vikings haven't confirmed the agreement. Brinkley played for the Arizona Cardinals last season.