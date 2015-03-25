Penske Racing gets date in court May 1 before NASCAR appeal panel

next Image 1 of 2

Penske Racing will appeal the penalties levied against defending champion Brad Keselowski and teammate Joey Logano on May 1.

NASCAR will select three panel members from a list of 48 eligible people to hear the appeal in Concord, N.C.

NASCAR seized parts from the rear suspensions of both Penske cars in pre-race inspection at Texas. Series officials alleged the parts were not approved, and it levied $200,000 in fines, six-race suspensions to crew members and points penalties that dropped Keselowski and Logano in the Sprint Cup standings.

Team owner Roger Penske says the parts were approved, but NASCAR alleged they had been modified before use.