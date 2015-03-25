Pens' Malkin exits after crashing into boards

Detroit, MI (SportsNetwork.com) - Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin had to be helped off the ice Saturday after crashing into the boards legs-first in the third period against the Red Wings.

The Penguins said Malkin has a lower-body injury and will be evaluated further on Sunday.

Malkin was backchecking 1-on-1 against Luke Glendening as the Detroit center skated on net. As the play finished, Malkin's legs splayed and he drifted, his stomach facing down, into the end boards.

Malkin's left skate absorbed most of the impact and it looked like he wasn't putting any pressure on the leg as he was helped off the ice by two teammates.

He was called for a holding penalty on the play.

Malkin scored his ninth goal during the game and had two assists, bringing his total to 32 for the season. The Penguins won the game 4-1.