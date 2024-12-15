College football analyst blasts refs over Navy star penalty after crucial TD vs Army

CBS college football analyst Gary Danielson was irate about a controversial third-quarter call during Navy’s stunning win over Army on Saturday.

Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Eli Heidenreich to put the team up 21-10 with 6:34 left in the frame. Heidenreich received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty immediately after the play when he spiked the ball near the foot of Army linebacker Elo Modozie.

Danielson said he thought Modozie walked into the spike. CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore agreed with Danielson’s assessment.

"Terrible call. We’ve got warriors out there and they make a call like that. Stay out of the game," Danielson said.

Army would go down the field and kick a field goal on their next drive. But Navy answered with a Horvath rushing touchdown. The Midshipmen then forced a turnover in the fourth quarter, which led to another field goal, and the game would be pretty much over from there.

Navy won the game 31-13.

Horvath was 4-of-9 passing for 107 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also ran for 204 yards and scored two touchdowns.

"I think they're like us. We want to be significant," Navy head coach Brian Newberry said of the win. "I think we both were this year, and I think because of that maybe there was a little more significance, a little more interest maybe in this game."

Navy moved to 9-3 with the win. The Black Knights fell to 11-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.