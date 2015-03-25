Penn State, O'Brien recharged, refocused as No. 18 Michigan awaits in Happy Valley

next Image 1 of 2

With a perfect season on the line, Michigan has every reason to get pumped entering Happy Valley.

Turns out, so does Penn State.

While the Nittany Lions (3-2, 0-1 Big Ten) are struggling with two losses in their last three games, second-year coach Bill O'Brien wants his team to embrace what's ahead on Saturday.

The game is sold out, with a crowd of more than 100,000 fans expected at Beaver Stadium. The game is on national television, and a chance to show the football world that even an undermanned roster can go play-for-play with one of the land's top teams.

O'Brien hasn't backed down from a challenge since he took over the scandal-ridden program, and the 18th-ranked Wolverines (5-0, 1-0) seem like a minor speed bump in the big picture of building the program back into model of success.

The Wolverines, of course, care more about keeping their shot at the Big Ten title firmly alive.