Penn State head coach James Franklin says one tunnel at Michigan Stadium a problem after halftime incident

Penn State head coach James Franklin would like to see the Big Ten create a policy that prevents teams from entering the locker room simultaneously at halftime.

During Penn State’s 41-17 loss to Michigan Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, the Nittany Lions and Wolverines exchanged words in the tunnel as the two teams headed to their locker rooms at halftime.

Video from the tunnel shows the two teams jawing back and forth, and Franklin can be heard shouting at someone from the Michigan side to "just stop talking to us."

"I prefer to talk about these things in the offseason, but the one tunnel is a problem," Franklin said Tuesday. "It's a problem, and has been. To me, we need to put a policy in place from a conference perspective in my mind that's going to stop it. We're not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel. For me, I want to focus on getting my team into the locker room and not jawing back and forth.

"Want my team to get in the locker room and their team to get in the locker room. There really should be a policy that the first team that goes in, there’s a buffer. Because if not, this team starts talking to this team, they start jawing back and forth, and something bad is gonna happen before we put in the policy."

Franklin suggested giving a two-minute buffer between each team entering the locker room at halftime.

Michigan entered halftime with a 16-14 lead before dominating Penn State in the second half.

"They started talking," Michigan defensive end Mike Morris said after Saturday’s game, according to MLive. "The whole week, they’ve been Twitter fingers, talking to us on social media.

"They wanted to talk at halftime because they got lucky."

Penn State dropped from No. 10 to No. 16 in the standings following the loss while Michigan moved up one spot to No. 5.