Penn State bill to pay for legal fees, other Sandusky scandal-related costs nears $48M

Penn State's bill to pay costs related to the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal is nearing $48 million.

A university website on Friday showed a $47.7 million total as of the end of May, up $1.9 million from two months earlier. The amount covered legal fees, consulting work and other associated costs.

Much of the increase was tied to the university's legal services and defense, which cost $10.4 million, up about $700,000 from March.

The university has said it won't use tuition dollars, state appropriations or donations to pay for scandal costs.

The arrest of retired assistant football coach Sandusky in November 2011 triggered the sweeping scandal. Sandusky, 69, was sentenced to 30-to-60 years in prison last fall after being convicted on dozens of criminal counts.