Penguins waive All-Star goaltender 18 months into massive contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed goalie Tristan Jarry to a five-year, $28.875 million contract in July 2023.

Just 18 months later, the team placed Jarry on waivers.

The two-time All-Star goalie has struggled this season, going 8-7-4 with a goals against average of 3.32 and a .886 save percentage.

The 29-year-old goalie has had an issue with slow starts, giving up a goal on an opponent’s first shot six times this season.

In the Penguins' 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Jarry allowed a shorthanded goal on the second shot he saw.

Jarry struggled last season as well, going 19-25-5 with a goals against average of 2.91 and a save percentage of .903.

Despite struggling last season, Jarry did lead the NHL in shutouts with six. This season, Jarry had yet to record a shutout.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said Jarry continued to put in the work, but the results did not materialize.

"He’s continued to come in here, put the work in and that’s not been a question at all. That just hasn’t materialized the way would like it to on the ice. At this level, you get to the point where you have to do what’s right … for him and for us," Dubas said via the Penguins post on X.

The Penguins, like Jarry, have struggled this season, as they are 18-20-8 with 44 points in 46 games and are not currently in a playoff position.

They are trailing the Columbus Blue Jackets by four points for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Due to Jarry’s contract, it will be unlikely a team picks him up on waivers, making it possible for him to be reassigned to the American Hockey League.

Jarry has spent his entire nine-year career with the Penguins, and has a career save percentage of .910 and a career goals average against of 2.74.

Goalies Alex Nedeljkovic (7-7-4, .886 save percentage in 19 games) and rookie Joel Blomqvist (3-5-0, .904 save percentage in eight games) are the Penguins' two goalies, assuming they don’t bring in another option.

The Penguins’ next game is on the road against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

