The case of the missing Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads has been solved.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that a large shipment carrying the figurines had been stolen ahead of a game against the San Jose Sharks where the organization had planned to distribute them to fans.

Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement that the team was the "victim of cargo theft" and was working with local and federal authorities in tracking the promotional items down.

"While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans," Acklin said at the time.

Fans that were given a voucher on March 14 will now have the chance to redeem them after the team announced Monday that the stolen merch had been located.

"The Penguins were notified last week that a special cargo recovery team negotiated the return of the stolen property to a secure warehouse located in Ontario, California. The truckload arrived in Pittsburgh today and is expected to be delivered to PPG Paints Arena within the next week," a news release from the team read.

Fans with the voucher will now be able to pick up the bobbleheads on April 6 and 7.

The team did not identify the culprit of the missing shipment.

Jagr, the NHL's second all-time leading scorer, had his No. 68 jersey retired by the Penguins on Feb. 18. He currently plays for a team he owns in his native Czech Republic.