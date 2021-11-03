Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NHL
Published

Penguins star Crosby, defenseman Dumoulin on COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after both tested positive

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after both tested positive.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. Crosby's positive test came less than a week after he made his season debut, missing the opening six games while recovering from left wrist surgery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Though the overwhelming majority of Penguins have been vaccinated, they've spent the early portion of the season wrangling with COVID-19. Crosby and Dumoulin are the seventh and eighth Penguins to go into the COVID-19 protocol since training camp opened in September.

Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel went into the protocol on Monday. Forwards Jeff Carter, Jack Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese and defenseman Kris Letang also have tested positive.

Carter, Guentzel and Aston-Reese have returned to action. Letang, who was symptomatic, was back at practice on Monday.

Crosby made his 2021-22 debut in a 4-2 loss to New Jersey last Saturday. The 34-year-old did not record a point as the Penguins dropped their third straight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m sure he’s discouraged," Sullivan said. "He worked extremely hard to get to this point, and we were all so excited about getting him back in the fold. This puts another roadblock in front of it. But we’ll control what we can, and we’re hopeful that Sid will return soon."

The Penguins (3-3-2) wrap up an eight-game homestand by facing cross-state rival Philadelphia on Thursday and Minnesota on Sunday.