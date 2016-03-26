Expand / Collapse search
Penguins score 4 in 2nd period in 7-2 win over Red Wings

By | Associated Press
    Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist, of Sweden, tangles with Detroit Red Wings' Kyle Quincey (27) around the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (The Associated Press)

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Trevor Daley (6) celebrates a goal by teammate Phil Kessel, right, as Detroit Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg (40), of Sweden, skates away during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (The Associated Press)

    Detroit Red Wings' Brendan Smith (2) tries to steal the puck from Pittsburgh Penguins' Conor Sheary (43) as Penguins' Eric Fehr (16) gives chase during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (The Associated Press)

DETROIT – Carl Hagelin scored twice and Phil Kessel had a goal and four assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins rout the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 Saturday.

Pittsburgh boosted its chances of earning a 10th straight trip to the playoffs and hurt Detroit's quest to extend its postseason streak to 25.

The Penguins have won seven of eight, staying ahead of the New York Islanders for the third guaranteed spot from the Metropolitan Division.

The Red Wings started the day a point behind Boston for third place in the Atlantic. Detroit is also in a closely contested race with the Islanders and Philadelphia to be the two wild-card teams that earn spots when the season ends in two weeks.