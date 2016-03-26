Penguins score 4 in 2nd period in 7-2 win over Red Wings

next Image 1 of 3

Carl Hagelin scored twice and Phil Kessel had a goal and four assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins rout the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 Saturday.

Pittsburgh boosted its chances of earning a 10th straight trip to the playoffs and hurt Detroit's quest to extend its postseason streak to 25.

The Penguins have won seven of eight, staying ahead of the New York Islanders for the third guaranteed spot from the Metropolitan Division.

The Red Wings started the day a point behind Boston for third place in the Atlantic. Detroit is also in a closely contested race with the Islanders and Philadelphia to be the two wild-card teams that earn spots when the season ends in two weeks.