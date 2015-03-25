Penguins G Tomas Vokoun to miss 3-6 months while undergoing treatment for blood clots

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tomas Vokoun will miss 3-6 months while undergoing treatment for blood clots.

The 37-year-old Vokoun hasn't played since the blood clots were discovered last month. Vokoun said Wednesday he hadn't thought about retirement yet and wants to see how the treatment plays out before making any kind of decision.

This is the second time in Vokoun's career he's been sidelined by the condition. He missed extensive time while playing for Nashville in 2006 with a similar issue, but says the two injuries are not related. Vokoun will be able to train as usual but can't play because of the blood-thinning medication he must take during his recovery.

Jeff Zatkoff will serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's primary backup when the Penguins open the season Thursday against New Jersey.