Penguins D Engelland draws 5-game ban

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The National Hockey League announced Wednesday that Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Deryk Engelland has been suspended five games for delivering an illegal check to the head during Saturday's clash with the Detroit Red Wings.

Engelland was assessed a match penalty for his high hit on Detroit's Justin Abdelkader late in the first period in the Penguins' 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

The 31-year-old sat out Pittsburgh's 3-1 victory over Toronto on Monday while awaiting an in-person hearing, meaning Engelland will be eligible to return when the Penguins visit Carolina on Dec. 27. He will forfeit $14,529.90 in salary as well for his actions.