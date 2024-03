Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was the top overall draft pick in 2019. The 23-year-old forward has been named to two NBA All-Star teams, despite dealing with injuries for the majority of his professional basketball career.

Williamson was mostly healthy during the 2020-21 season, when he appeared in 61 games. He averaged 27 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. He earned All-Star honors for his performance that season. He has also been mostly available this season, appearing in 51 of the Pelicans' games so far.

Despite averaging 22.1 points and 5.1 assists this season, Williamson was not an All-Star selection. The NBA recently implemented rules that require players to play a minimum number of games in order to qualify for major awards such as MVP. But, it appears Zion has his sights set on being named to the All-Star team for a third time in his career.

Williams vowed to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk competition, but only if he was selected as an All-Star.

"I’ve got to do my part and make the All-Star Game. If I'm in the All-Star Game, I'll do the dunk contest," he said. "But if I'm not, I'm not doing it."

The overall appeal of the dunk contest has decreased significantly in recent years as NBA stars have opted out of the competition. However, Williamson's contingent commitment is the latest sign that star players' interest in the competition might be on the rise.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown participated in this year's dunk contest, but G League player Mac McClung ultimately won his second consecutive contest.

Williamson remains one of the most explosive, above-the-rim athletes in the league. He routinely throws down highlight reel worthy dunks during Pelicans games.

Prior to Brown's participation in last month's contest, DeAndre Jordan's 2017 performance marked the last time an All-Star competed in the dunk contest.