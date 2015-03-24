Pelicans G Holiday done for season

New Orleans, LA (SportsNetwork.com) - New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing successful surgery to correct a stress fracture in his right tibia.

Holiday missed 23 games after suffering the injury during the Pelicans' 102-96 loss to Washington on Jan. 8.

The 23-year-old played in 34 games for the Pelicans this season after being acquired last summer in a draft-day trade from Philadelphia. He averaged 14.3 points, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season.