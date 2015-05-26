Pelicans' Davis out vs. Jazz

New Orleans, LA (SportsNetwork.com) - New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis was ruled out for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz with a right shoulder sprain.

Davis suffered the injury during a scary fall in Saturday's game against the Bulls.

After completing an alley-oop dunk, Davis' hands slipped off the rim and he landed hard on his right shoulder. He remained in the game for another minute before being taken out for further examination and did not return.

The fear of a more severe injury was lessened when X-rays on his shoulder came back negative.

Davis was named to his second All-Star team this season and is averaging 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

Forward Ryan Anderson was also listed as out due to right elbow soreness.