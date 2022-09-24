Pelicans, CJ McCollum agree to two-year extension worth $64 million: Reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pelicans' CJ McCollum is staying in New Orleans.

The Pelicans and the guard agreed to a two-year extension worth $64 million, according to multiple reports.

New Orleans acquired McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers shortly before last year's trade deadline. McCollum was slated to be a free agent after the 2023-24 season before the deal.

McCollum, now 31, averaged 24.3 points per game as a Pelican last season, helping them to their first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season. They were the No. 8 seed and lost to the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in six games.

McCollum will be joined by Zion Williamson, who missed all of last season with a foot injury. He has been cleared to play without restrictions.

Williamson, McCollum, and Brandon Ingram are all now under contract for the next four seasons.

In his career, McCollum has averaged 19.2 points per game, but he has averaged over 20 in each of his last seven seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.