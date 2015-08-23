Pedro stars for Chelsea; Man City earns 3rd straight win

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) Pedro Rodriguez was signed by Chelsea to inject some life into the English champions after their lackluster start to the season.

He took 30 minutes to do just that.

The Spain forward scored one goal and set up another in his first half-hour of Premier League football, setting Chelsea on its way to a 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion for a first victory of its title defense.

Crisis averted for Chelsea, which had opened with one point from two games, but there's still a way to go to catch first-place Manchester City.

City earned its third straight win by beating Everton 2-0 thanks to second-half goals by Aleksandar Kolarov and Samir Nasri, and has yet to concede a goal this season.

Also, Watford drew 0-0 with Southampton.