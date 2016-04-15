Expand / Collapse search
Last Update April 18, 2016

Pavelski's 2 goals lead Sharks past Kings in opener, 4-3

    San Jose Sharks right wing Joel Ward, left, celebrates a goal by center Tomas Hertl, of the Czech Republic, along with center Logan Couture, right, during the second period of Game 1 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, April 14, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (The Associated Press)

    Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick reacts after being scored on by San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl, of the Czech Republic, during the second period of Game 1 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series, Thursday, April 14, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (The Associated Press)

    Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter, right, celebrates his goal during the second period of Game 1 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series against the San Jose Sharks, Thursday, April 14, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES – Joe Pavelski broke a tie with his second goal early in the third period, and the San Jose Sharks opened their playoff return with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Brent Burns and Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks in their first postseason game since losing four straight to the Kings in 2014, completing a seven-game flop in the first round. Los Angeles rode the momentum to its second Stanley Cup title, but both California rivals missed the playoffs last year.

San Jose's Martin Jones made 19 saves against his former Los Angeles teammates in his first career playoff start.

Trevor Lewis scored a short-handed goal and Jonathan Quick stopped 19 shots for the Kings.

Game 2 is Saturday night at Staples Center.