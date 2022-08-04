Expand / Collapse search
Paula Badosa breaks Elizabeth Mandlik's serve twice to rally in third set and win match

Badosa is the fourth-ranked player in the world out of Spain

Associated Press
Fourth-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain broke serve twice late in the final set before winning a tiebreak to get past 21-year-old Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5) at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Wednesday.

Other winners in San Jose were Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia and unseeded American Amanda Anisimova, who ousted eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Paula Badosa of Spain reacts to defeating Elizabeth Mandlik during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Spartan Tennis Complex on August 03, 2022 in San Jose, California. 

Paula Badosa of Spain reacts to defeating Elizabeth Mandlik during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Spartan Tennis Complex on August 03, 2022 in San Jose, California.  (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jabeur, the No. 3 seed, defeated Madison Keys 7-5, 6-1 and Kasatkina defeated another American, Taylor Townsend.

Elizabeth Mandlik, of the United States, returns a shot to Paula Badosa, of Spain, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Badosa won 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5). 

Elizabeth Mandlik, of the United States, returns a shot to Paula Badosa, of Spain, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Badosa won 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5).  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Mandlik, the daughter of four-time Grand Slam winner Hana Mandlikova, twice served for the match against Badosa while leading 5-4 and 6-5 in the decisive set.

But Badosa broke both times, then won three of the final four points of the tiebreak.

Paula Badosa, of Spain, hits a forehand to Elizabeth Mandlik, of the United States, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Badosa won 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5). 

Paula Badosa, of Spain, hits a forehand to Elizabeth Mandlik, of the United States, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Badosa won 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5).  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The schedule for Thursday's round of 16 in the hard-court U.S. Open tuneup includes four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan taking on American Coco Gauff.