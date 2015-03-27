Paul Quinn dunked 95-54 at No. 6 Baylor

Paul Quinn College was undersized and undermanned.

The Tigers had no chance to counter a dunkfest by No. 6 Baylor.

"They're just big, and they work hard together," Paul Quinn coach Charles Keeley said. "They stick to their strengths. They're a big team. They get the ball inside, they go up strong. That's what they're supposed to do."

The Bears are also supposed to dominate teams like Paul Quinn, which they did with 17 dunks in a 95-54 victory Monday night.

Quincy Acy and Baylor (10-0) got their high-flying act going in a hurry.

Acy had a dunk in the opening minute before 6-foot-11 sophomore standout Perry Jones III followed with a putback slam of Brady Heslip's missed 3-pointer for a quick 6-0 lead.

While Baylor coach Scott Drew enjoyed watching the dunks, he was more pleased with how his team responded to a session earlier in the day when the emphasis was on rebounding. Though the Bears passed a big road test with an 86-83 win Saturday, they were outrebounded 44-31 at BYU, which also had 19 offensive rebounds.

Baylor had a 51-20 rebounding edge against Paul Quinn, an NAIA school from Dallas that counted the game as an exhibition and not against its 2-7 record.

The mismatch wasn't a surprise considering that only two of the nine players the Tigers had on the trip were taller than 6-2, with the tallest being 6-6 forward Tori Green. The Bears have eight players who are 6-6 or taller.

There were six players listed on the Paul Quinn roster who weren't even on the bench.

"Academic things. Everybody comes back in the spring. We'll be a little stronger," Keeley said. "Win or lose, as long as you play hard and play strong, I'm fine with that."

Darrell Augustine had 15 points to lead the Tigers.

The Bears jumped to a 14-4 lead in just over 3 minutes, when they had already three dunks and two 3-pointers.

The closest Paul Quinn got was 14-10 when Augustine made his second consecutive 3-pointer. But as he backpedaled on the court after making the long shot, he fell down.

Before a 58-point win over Paul Quinn in the 2008-09 season opener, Baylor hadn't played an NAIA team since 1984.

Baylor has won its first 10 games for only the second time, the best start in team history being 12-0 in 2000-01. The Bears have won 50 of their last 53 non-conference home games over the past six seasons.

Baylor was up 20-10 when Jefferson rebounded his own miss and followed with a strong two-handed slam. After the ensuing timeout, Acy was impressive even in his only missed dunk attempt.

When Acy tried to slam a shot, the ball hit with so much force off the rim that it ricocheted into the lap of a Paul Quinn player sitting on the bench.

But Acy recovered quickly with a one-handed flush for a 24-12 lead. Then he reached back with full force for a two-handed slam that made it 32-16 before 5-10 Pierre Jackson had a one-handed slam.

Acy was 10 of 12 from the field and finished one point short of his career-high. The seven dunks weren't even his most in a game — he had 10 in the 2009-10 regular season finale against Texas.

Gary Franklin, a transfer from California, played his first home game for the Bears. He made two 3-pointers, including a long one from the right side for a 60-37 lead with just over 13 minutes left.

"Gary thinks the further out, the better the shot," Drew said. "If he's making them, we're OK with it."

.