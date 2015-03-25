Paul Konerko's 5th HR backs Chris Sale as Chicago White Sox beat Colorado Rockies 3-1

Paul Konerko hit his fifth home run of spring training and Chris Sale pitched into the sixth inning in his first start since signing a big contract, leading the Chicago White Sox over the Colorado Rockies 3-1 Monday.

Konerko homered leading off the second against Drew Pomeranz, who struck out the side in the first.

Sale gave up one hit and faced the minimum 15 batters through five innings. Yorvit Torrealba homered leading off the sixth and Tyler Colvin singled, chasing Sale. The 23-year-old left-hander, making his second exhibition start, agreed Thursday to a $32.5 million, five-year deal.