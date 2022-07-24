Expand / Collapse search
St. Louis Cardinals
Published

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado to miss Cardinals' series vs. Blue Jays over vax status

The Cardinals entered Sunday a half-game behind the lead for the NL Central

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Two St. Louis Cardinals stars are among those who will not make the trip to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays because they have not gotten COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Cardinals announced Sunday that Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Austin Romine will all miss the short series because of their vaccination status. The two teams are scheduled to play Tuesday and Wednesday.

The St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers July 13, 2022, in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers July 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

All three players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit pay and Major League service time under the league’s collective bargaining rules. Arenado will miss out on $384,416, Goldschmidt will give up $241,758 and Romine will surrender $10,989.

Canada’s strict restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 have cost players some games. Recently, nearly a dozen Kansas City Royals players missed a series in Toronto because of their vaccination status.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) congratulates teammate Paul Goldschmidt (46) at home plate after his solo home run during a game against the Miami Marlins June 27, 2022, at Busch Stadium, St. Louis.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) congratulates teammate Paul Goldschmidt (46) at home plate after his solo home run during a game against the Miami Marlins June 27, 2022, at Busch Stadium, St. Louis. (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

St. Louis entered Sunday a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead. The team also trails the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres in the wild-card standings.

Goldschmidt is leading the National League in batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.416), slugging percentage (.603), OPS (1.019) and OPS+ (190). He has also hit 22 home runs. 

Paul Goldschmidt (46) and Nolan Arenado (28) of the St. Louis Cardinals after the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field Sept. 14, 2021, in New York City.

Paul Goldschmidt (46) and Nolan Arenado (28) of the St. Louis Cardinals after the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field Sept. 14, 2021, in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Arenado has 18 home runs and a .299 batting average for the Cardinals. His OPS is at .897. Romine has filled in for Yadier Molina, who has been on the mend. Romine is 3-for-22 in nine games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

