Patriots WR Randy Moss gets 150th career TD; becomes 4th to reach milestone

New England wide receiver Randy Moss became the fourth player in NFL history to reach 150 career touchdowns with a jaw-dropping, one-handed 34-yard catch in the Patriots' 28-14 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

After a 46-yard completion to Aaron Hernandez on third-and-10, Tom Brady found Moss, who reached up, snagged the pass over his shoulder with his right hand — with Darrelle Revis trailing him — for a touchdown with 53 seconds left in the half. His left hand never touched the ball.

"I saw him flashing down the middle, so I gave him a chance," Brady said. "He made a great catch. He can make those kinds of catches."

The milestone score gave the Patriots a 14-7 lead.

"Regardless of the touchdown, the one-handed catch, my teammates commended me on it," Moss said, "but we didn't win the game."

He is the second wide receiver to have at least 150 career scores. Moss has 149 receiving touchdowns and another on a punt return. He trails only Jerry Rice (208), Emmitt Smith (175) and LaDainian Tomlinson (153).

Moss was held to two catches for 38 yards, even after Antonio Cromartie replaced the injured Revis at cornerback in the second half.

"I really don't have anything to say," Moss said. "I was just making a play. My job is to go out here and move the ball and score touchdowns. I don't think I did a good job of that today."