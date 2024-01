Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New England Patriots rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested in Louisiana Thursday after allegedly betting on thousands of games while underage, including several LSU games during his time on the team.

Boutte, 21, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail and charged with felony computer fraud and a misdemeanor count of gaming prohibited by persons under 21, the Louisiana State Police said in a press release.

According to an investigation conducted by the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division, Boutte, who was 20 at the time, used an alias to place over 8,900 wagers, including 17 bets placed on college football games , from April 6, 2022, to May 7, 2023.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Of those games, at least six were allegedly bets on LSU football.

A warrant for Boutte’s arrest was issued Jan. 18. Police said Thursday the investigation is ongoing and that "additional charges may be forthcoming."

LSU confirmed to Nola.com it had learned of the allegations against Boutte in July 2023.

FROM OUTKICK: PATRIOTS TURN PAGE QUICKLY FROM BILL BELICHICK, HIRE JEROD MAYO AS NEXT COACH

"In July 2023, LSU was made aware of allegations regarding a former student-athlete’s improper conduct related to sports gambling while enrolled at the university," the university said. "Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so.

"We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling-related misconduct."

HALL OF FAMER HOWIE LONG REVEALS 1 SURPRISING TEAM HE 'MIGHT GO TO' IF HE WERE BILL BELICHICK

Boutte did not bet "against himself" or LSU football, WFAB-TV reported.

Boutte played three seasons with the Tigers before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. He led the team in receiving yards his first two seasons and, in his final year, was second on the team with 48 receptions and 538 receiving yards.

Drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round, Boutte finished his rookie season with two receptions for 19 yards in three games.

"The New England Patriots are aware that Kayshon Boutte is cooperating with Louisiana police regarding their investigation into an underage gambling charge while he was a student at Louisiana State University," a spokesperson for the Patriots told Fox News Digital.

"I don’t anticipate that we will be providing any additional comments at this time."