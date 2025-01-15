Patriots rookie Drake Maye, 22, announces engagement to girlfriend of 9 years

Drake Maye is ending his rookie season with a ring.

The 22-year-old quarterback announced on his Instagram page that he is engaged to his now-fiancée, Ann Hudson.

"Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you," Maye wrote in his post.

The couple were on a beach right at the water, all alone with an umbrella, roses and a blanket to celebrate the occasion.

Both attended the University of North Carolina, and they celebrated their nine-year dating anniversary this past October.

The New England Patriots took Maye with the third overall selection, and after early struggles, he looked much better as he continued to get action on the gridiron.

Initially starting the season as the backup to Jacoby Brissett, he became the starter in Week 6 and finished with 2,276 passing yards on a 66.6 completion percentage in his dozen starts. He threw 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while gaining another 421 yards on the ground and rushing for two scores.

Maye is not the only quarterback in the AFC East to get engaged recently.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills put a ring on musician Hailie Steinfeld’s finger.

The engagement is certainly a nice break from the recent drama in Pats land - after New England’s season finale, the team fired first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, a move that has been heavily criticized by ex-Patriots.

However, earlier this week, they made the unsurprising move and hired Mike Vrabel, who was available to be hired last offseason, as well.

Hopefully, for Pats fans, Vrabel can help Maye get his second ring - the next one being for a Super Bowl.

