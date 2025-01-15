Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Patriots rookie Drake Maye, 22, announces engagement to girlfriend of 9 years

'Love doing life with you,' Maye said on Instagram

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Should the New England Patriots keep the #1 pick to build around Drake Maye or draft a new QB? | First Things First Video

Should the New England Patriots keep the #1 pick to build around Drake Maye or draft a new QB? | First Things First

Nick Wright breaks down whether the New England Patriots should keep the No. 1 pick to build around Drake Maye or trade it for a new QB.

Drake Maye is ending his rookie season with a ring.

The 22-year-old quarterback announced on his Instagram page that he is engaged to his now-fiancée, Ann Hudson.

"Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you," Maye wrote in his post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Drake Maye rushing TD

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye celebrates after running for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The couple were on a beach right at the water, all alone with an umbrella, roses and a blanket to celebrate the occasion.

Both attended the University of North Carolina, and they celebrated their nine-year dating anniversary this past October.

The New England Patriots took Maye with the third overall selection, and after early struggles, he looked much better as he continued to get action on the gridiron.

Initially starting the season as the backup to Jacoby Brissett, he became the starter in Week 6 and finished with 2,276 passing yards on a 66.6 completion percentage in his dozen starts. He threw 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while gaining another 421 yards on the ground and rushing for two scores.

Drake Maye scores touchdown

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, #10, runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

VIKINGS LEGEND SAYS SAM DARNOLD 'SHOULD BE THE GUY' MOVING FORWARD DESPITE POOR ENDING TO SEASON

Maye is not the only quarterback in the AFC East to get engaged recently. 

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills put a ring on musician Hailie Steinfeld’s finger.

The engagement is certainly a nice break from the recent drama in Pats land - after New England’s season finale, the team fired first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, a move that has been heavily criticized by ex-Patriots.

However, earlier this week, they made the unsurprising move and hired Mike Vrabel, who was available to be hired last offseason, as well.

Drake Maye celebrates

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye tosses a fan a souvenir from the team's 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hopefully, for Pats fans, Vrabel can help Maye get his second ring - the next one being for a Super Bowl.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Topics