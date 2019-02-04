Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots’ ‘Reagan’ play call apparently means run to the right, of course

By Greg Norman | Fox News
New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown run by Sony Michel during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl actually did get political – just not during the halftime show.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was heard on CBS’ broadcast yelling “Reagan! Reagan!” to his teammates as an audible before handing the ball off to running back Sony Michel, who took burst to the right for a gain of a few yards in the third quarter.

“And obviously, Reagan means run to the right,” commentator Tony Romo remarked after Michel was brought down.

Brady’s homage to the former U.S. president drew a variety of responses on Twitter, with some suggesting he was trolling Democrats.