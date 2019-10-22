New England Patriots acquire Mohamed Sanu from Atlanta Falcons: report

The New England Patriots reportedly acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday in an effort to boost the weapons around Tom Brady.

The Patriots traded a second-round pick to the Falcons for Sanu, ESPN reported, citing league sources. New England attempted to acquire Sanu during the NFL Draft but failed and had to wait several months to get their guy, according to the NFL Network.

Sanu is a veteran wide receiver who was in the middle of his fourth season with the Falcons. In seven games this season for the Falcons, he had 33 catches for 313 yards and one touchdown. But given Atlanta’s current record (1-6), it appears trading away Sanu was the best option.

Sanu said his goodbyes to the team in a tweet after reports of the trade surfaced.

Sanu still has one year left on his contract. He is owed $3.5 million this season and $6.5 million next season and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, according to Spotrac.

The former Rutgers wide receiver spent his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before he joined the Falcons during the 2016 season. He’s never had more than 70 receptions or 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

New England adds Sanu to a loaded corps that already includes Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon.

The Patriots are 7-0 this season after a Monday night thrashing of the New York Jets.