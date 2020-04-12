Patriots' Julian Edelman fires back at TV host after trade idea involving Tua Tagovailoa

Julian Edelman did not like the idea of a draft-day trade involving him in order for the New England Patriots to move up in the draft to select quarterback Tom Brady’s eventual successor.

A week after FS1’s Nick Wright suggested on his show, “First Things First,” that the Patriots could use “Julian bleeping Edelman” in a trade for the Lions’ No. 3 pick, the wide receiver hit back.

“Nice hairline bro,” Edelman wrote in a now-deleted tweet directed at Wright early Saturday morning.

Wright’s trade scenario had the Patriots trading up to land Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who would then replace Brady.

“If [Lions general manager] Bob Quinn and [coach] Matt Patricia gift Tua Tagovailoa to the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick for the 23rd pick, a third-round pick and Julian bleeping Edelman, I’m out,” Wright said on the show. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to watch this sport again because I can’t deal with the idea of it.”

It wasn’t the first time this offseason that Edelman had been connected to a potential trade.

After Brady agreed to sign a two-year, fully guaranteed $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Edelman “liked” a tweet from Deion Sanders that wondered if his favorite target could go with him.

“If @TomBrady goes to the @Buccaneers can @Edelman11 go to?” Sanders, a CBS-NFL Network analyst, wrote. “That’s like Jordan without @ScottiePippen, peanut butter without jelly and Ice Tea without Sugar. #Truth”

Last season, Edelman finished with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards.