New England Patriots

Patriots' Jabrill Peppers caught on mic ripping team after another loss: 'You lucky we a--'

Peppers met up with his former Giants teammate Saquon Barkley

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The New York Giants earned their fourth victory of the season on Sunday - an ugly 10-7 battle against the New England Patriots.

New England fell to 2-9 as Chad Ryland hooked a 35-yard attempt that would have tied the game to send it into overtime.

It's been a rough go for the Pats dating back to even last year. They are in danger of missing the postseason for a second-straight year for the first time since 1999 and 2000.

Jabrill Peppers against Giants

Jabrill Peppers, #5 of the New England Patriots, reacts after being hit during a play at the end of the third quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

So, when Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers met up with his former Giants teammate Saquon Barkley after the game, he kept it pretty blunt.

"You lucky we a--," Peppers said to the star running back.

Peppers played for Big Blue from 2019 to 2021, and before that, he played for the Cleveland Browns, so he's done some seldom winning in his NFL career.

New England won their first game back in Week 3 against the New York Jets and then pulled off a wild upset in Week 7 when they beat the Buffalo Bills, 29-25. 

Chad Ryland reacts to missed FG

New England Patriots K Chad Ryland watches his 35-yard attempt go just wide in the fourth quarter. The Patriots lost to the New York Giants, 10-7.  (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

But since then, they've lost four in a row, having scored just 47 points in those contests combined, and just 13 in their last two.

Peppers signed with the Pats before the 2022 season on a one-year pact and opted to stay with them, signing a two-year deal before this season.

Giants celebrate win

Bobby Okereke, #58 of the New York Giants, celebrates with teammates after a missed field goal during the second half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The Michigan product recovered a fumble in the contest, but it wasn't enough.

