Patriots' Jabrill Peppers caught on mic ripping team after another loss: 'You lucky we a--'

The New York Giants earned their fourth victory of the season on Sunday - an ugly 10-7 battle against the New England Patriots.

New England fell to 2-9 as Chad Ryland hooked a 35-yard attempt that would have tied the game to send it into overtime.

It's been a rough go for the Pats dating back to even last year. They are in danger of missing the postseason for a second-straight year for the first time since 1999 and 2000.

So, when Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers met up with his former Giants teammate Saquon Barkley after the game, he kept it pretty blunt.

"You lucky we a--," Peppers said to the star running back.

Peppers played for Big Blue from 2019 to 2021, and before that, he played for the Cleveland Browns, so he's done some seldom winning in his NFL career.

New England won their first game back in Week 3 against the New York Jets and then pulled off a wild upset in Week 7 when they beat the Buffalo Bills, 29-25.

But since then, they've lost four in a row, having scored just 47 points in those contests combined, and just 13 in their last two.

Peppers signed with the Pats before the 2022 season on a one-year pact and opted to stay with them, signing a two-year deal before this season.

The Michigan product recovered a fumble in the contest, but it wasn't enough.

