Patriots' Gronkowski lands on IR

The New England Patriots officially placed Rob Gronkowski on injured reserve Thursday, four days after the Pro Bowl tight end re-fractured his left forearm in the team's playoff opener.

Gronkowski, who missed five consecutive weeks after initially fracturing his arm in a victory over Indianapolis on Nov. 18, broke it once again during New England's second series of last Sunday's 41-28 victory over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Several media outlets reported on Monday that the third-year standout underwent surgery that would keep him out for the remainder of the Patriots' postseason run.

New England, which will host Baltimore in Sunday's AFC Championship, did go 4-1 in the games Gronkowski was inactive for during the regular season.