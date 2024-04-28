Patriots draft pick Joe Milton not thinking about changing to tight end: 'That will never happen'

The New England Patriots went with two rookie quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, as No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye was joined by sixth-round selection Joe Milton out of Tennessee.

There have been talks, however, that Milton could make a position change in the NFL given his skills with his legs. That speculation ramped up when he joined the Patriots, who will obviously have Maye leading the way entering training camp as the hopeful starter in Foxborough.

Other than Maye, Milton would have to compete with veteran Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke in a crowded quarterbacks room.

But Milton doesn’t want to hear anything other than quarterback.

"You are the first person I have actually heard that from, to be real with you," Milton told a reporter who asked about possibly looking at him as a tight end. "But, that will never happen."

Milton spent six years playing college ball, starting his career with the Michigan Wolverines. While spending three years there, Milton suffered from injuries and underperformance with COVID-19 stymying his time there as well.

He ended up transferring to Tennessee in 2021, and beat out Hendon Hooker for the starting role that year. But once again, injury took that role away from him and Hooker started playing well.

The 2023 season was the only official year Milton was with the Volunteers, and he threw for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns to five interceptions in 12 games, while rushing for 299 yards and seven scores on 78 attempts.

Playing time is going to be hard to come by for Milton with his current Patriots situation, but he isn’t thinking about creating a different avenue for himself in another position.

