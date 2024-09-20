Patriots coach Jerod Mayo say Jacoby Brissett is 'starting QB until I say he's not'

Jerod Mayo has only been the head coach of the New England Patriots for two games, but he is already working to nix any type of quarterback controversy.

Drake Maye, the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, completed four passes for 22 yards during the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the New York Jets on Thursday night. The game marked the first time Maye saw action in a regular-season game.

While calls for Maye to officially take the keys from starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett seemed to become louder, Mayo made it clear who he was sticking with for the foreseeable future.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Jacoby is our quarterback until I say he is not the quarterback," Mayo said Friday. The coach then cited Brissett's toughness. "I thought he showed a lot of toughness, a lot of grit."

ELI MANNING LEADS GROUP OF FIRST TIME NOMINEES FOR PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

The Patriots came into the game short-handed along the offensive line, which made the team's ability to have a productive night even more challenging.

Brissett ended the night with 98 passing yards. He was also sacked five times, and once Maye entered the game in the fourth quarter, he was not able to get much going.

Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt expressed his belief that keeping Maye in a backup role for the time being would ultimately be beneficial.

"I still think it's by watching. I think there's a lot to be learned yet, and that's where I'll stand on that," Van Pelt said. "Jacoby is our starter, like Coach said, until that changes, I think we got to do everything we can to get the starter ready to win a game on [Sept. 29 in San Francisco]."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayo acknowledged the difficulties that arise when a quarterback is thrown into the fire in the midst of a game.

"Coming off the bench at that time is always tough, no matter what position, but especially the quarterback position and I thought he handled himself well and tried to put a drive together," Mayo said. "It's something to build off."

The Patriots travel to California next week for a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.