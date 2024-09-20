Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo say Jacoby Brissett is 'starting QB until I say he's not'

The Patriots suffered a 24-3 loss to the Jets on Thursday night

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Jerod Mayo has only been the head coach of the New England Patriots for two games, but he is already working to nix any type of quarterback controversy.

Drake Maye, the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, completed four passes for 22 yards during the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the New York Jets on Thursday night. The game marked the first time Maye saw action in a regular-season game.

While calls for Maye to officially take the keys from starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett seemed to become louder, Mayo made it clear who he was sticking with for the foreseeable future.

Jerod Mayo on sideline

Head coach of the New England Patriots Jerod Mayo looks on during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

"Jacoby is our quarterback until I say he is not the quarterback," Mayo said Friday. The coach then cited Brissett's toughness. "I thought he showed a lot of toughness, a lot of grit."

The Patriots came into the game short-handed along the offensive line, which made the team's ability to have a productive night even more challenging.

Jacoby Brissett sacked

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56)  sacks New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the 1st half at MetLife Stadium. (Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images)

Brissett ended the night with 98 passing yards. He was also sacked five times, and once Maye entered the game in the fourth quarter, he was not able to get much going. 

Drake Maye runs with the football

Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt expressed his belief that keeping Maye in a backup role for the time being would ultimately be beneficial.

"I still think it's by watching. I think there's a lot to be learned yet, and that's where I'll stand on that," Van Pelt said. "Jacoby is our starter, like Coach said, until that changes, I think we got to do everything we can to get the starter ready to win a game on [Sept. 29 in San Francisco]."

Mayo acknowledged the difficulties that arise when a quarterback is thrown into the fire in the midst of a game.

"Coming off the bench at that time is always tough, no matter what position, but especially the quarterback position and I thought he handled himself well and tried to put a drive together," Mayo said. "It's something to build off."

The Patriots travel to California next week for a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

